‘Rescue package’ proposed to help tackle £1,500 energy price hike 

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 39 min ago 0
Isles politicians Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

Energy bills for Shetland households could soar by more than £1,500 after analysis showed the isles would be among the worst hit by the national price hike.

With Ofgem’s 54 per cent increase to the energy price cap coming into effect in April, folk across the UK are set to see a huge rise in the cost of living.

And according Shetland’s MP Alistair Carmichael and MSP Beatrice Wishart, isles’ households are inline for an average hike of £1,528 in their yearly bills, making it one of the worst hit regions.

The Liberal Democrats have proposed a “cost of living rescue package”, which they claim could save struggling families almost £1,000.

The package would include taking £300 off heating bills by expanding the Warm Home Discount

The party would also scrap the planned National Insurance tax hike being introduced by the Conservatives in April.

With further measures, including access to cheaper broadband deals, Liberal Democrats say their proposals could save households up to £975 each a year to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Carmichael said: “Energy bills are going through the roof, even as the cost of living more generally is rising quickly.

“Now is the time for the government to scrap its unreasonable tax hikes and restore and expand support for struggling families.”

Ms Wishart added: “Shetland residents are facing the perfect storm of high levels of fuel poverty, soaring energy prices and a rise in the cost of living. No household should be forced to go cold this year but unfortunately some already were even before this latest increase.

“We need a cost-of-living rescue package to save households on the brink and reassure all those worried about how they’re going to pay the bills.

