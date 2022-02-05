Scammer warning after folk receive calls pretending to be from their bank

Police have warned of a banking scam involving isles folk.

Officers in Shetland said “many residents” had received calls from fraudsters pretending to be from their bank or other well known companies.

The caller claims they are being scammed and must transfer money.

In reality, however, the police said: “The caller is the scammer.”

“Challenge the caller to protect you and your money,” the force said on Twitter.

The tweet advised people to “Take Five”, which is a national campaign offering advice to help protect people from financial advice.

This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations

The campaign warns of the “devastating impact” these crimes can have on victims.