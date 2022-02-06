NorthLink warns ferry disruption set to continue in the week ahead

The Hjaltland.

The weather-related disruption that has seen ferry crossings delayed or rescheduled over recent days is set to continue, NorthLink has warned.

In its latest service update, NorthLink Ferries said tomorrow’s (Monday) northbound call-in to Kirkwall was under review. The Hjaltland is still scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 5pm but may now sail straight to Lerwick.

As previously reported, tonight’s crossings are also subject to delays.

The Hrossey’s northbound sailing is due to depart Aberdeen at 5pm but could face delays of around an hour into Kirkwall. She is not expected to arrive in Lerwick until “mid to late morning”.

The Hjaltland’s southbound sailing, which departs Lerwick at 4.30pm, is also subject to “minor delays” arriving in Kirkwall.

NorthLink said. More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.