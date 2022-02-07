Headlines News

Ferry cancellations likely as wind picks up

Stuart Prestidge 7 hours 58 min ago
Harbour in rough seas. Photo: David Paul

NorthLink has announced possible disruption to its services from tomorrow, as hazardous weather is forecast.

Today’s (Monday) crossings both north and south remain unchanged with Hrossey scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen at 4:30pm.

Tomorrow’s passenger services in both directions have a “strong possibility” of cancellation as do the freight services.

More details will be released on the NorthLink Ferries website.

