School praised for its ‘positive progress’ during Covid crisis

A school has been praised for its performance during the Covid crisis.

“Positive progress” has been made at Nesting Primary School since a pre-pandemic inspection was carried out.

Councillors discussed the latest findings during today’s [Monday’s] education and families meeting.

The school was visited by inspectors in June 2019.

They found Nesting benefited from effective leadership.

Praise was also given to staff who had shown willingness to improve the school.

However, the school’s approaches to monitoring and tracking children’s progress – in order to ensure attainment was raised – needed further development.

Staff were also urged to further develop planning and assessment for learning, and improve consistency in high quality learning and teaching.

The Covid pandemic prevented any further inspection from taking place.

But in September last year a “programme of scrutiny activities” was agreed, with discussions focusing on recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Nesting’s progress was discussed in an online meeting in November.

Education Scotland has now written to the school’s parents and carers.

It outlines “very effective” management of the challenges related to staff absences and periods of remote learning, while remaining focussed on school improvement.

Approaches to supporting children and families during the pandemic were effective, with staff working collaboratively during periods of remote learning and maintaining contact with families.

The local authority’s approach to remote learning – and the inclusion of the use of digital equipment – was also noted.

Health and wellbeing was prioritised to support recovery, while Pupil Equity Funding helped ensure children were supported.

Inspectors have also found positive relationships between families and the whole school community.

Education Scotland requires no further engagement with Nesting Primary School.

Elected members welcomed the update.

Chairman of education and families George Smith said it was a “very positive” report.

North Mainland councillor Emma Macdonald added it was clearly good news that schools were progressing well.

It follows a positive follow-up report for Sandness Primary School last month, following an earlier pre-pandemic inspection in May 2018.