Shetland Greens announce a third local election candidate

Shetland Greens have announced that Martin Randall will stand as a candidate for the Scottish Green Party in the Central Ward, following declarations by Alex Armitage (Shetland South) and Debra Nicolson (Shetland West).

Martin moved to Shetland in 2018. He is a retired minister in the Scottish Episcopal Church (SEC) having previously worked in several parishes in Liverpool.

Mr Randall said: “Since moving to Shetland I’ve become more aware of how vulnerable our natural environment is.

“We’ve decided to stand as Greens so that voters will know clearly what we stand for – we will publish a manifesto nearer to the election – even where there may be controversial issues or difficult conversations.

“As Shetland islands councillors we commit to addressing the climate crisis through every aspect of the council’s operation as well as making it possible for Shetlanders to make sustainable choices.”

Mr Randall’s career includes a lengthy period as a manager in the prison service, where he was responsible at various times for chaplaincy, resettlement, equality and inclusion and community engagement.

In Shetland he has offered support to local groups as a member of the Tingwall Hall Committee and a community councillor on TWWCC – as well as assisting at St Magnus’ SEC in Lerwick.

Mr Randall added: “My Christian tradition gives me a clear and compelling vision of a world, infinitely complex and beautiful, which is entrusted to us as it’s stewards.

“So being a Green is a natural expression of my faith.”

The local elections take place in May.