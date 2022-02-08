News

Fishermen to fund their own research into North Sea stocks

10 hours 58 min ago
Fishermen who have “lost all faith” in fisheries management will fund their own research into the stock of North Sea species.

The Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) and Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association (SWFPA), which together account for over 80 per cent of the UK’s whitefish catches, say they will organise “rigorous, transparent studies of key fish stocks that are fit for purpose”.

Skippers from both associations met in Aberdeen last week to discuss the plans.

SFA chairman James Anderson, who is the skipper of the Alison Kay, said fishermen were “at the end of their tether”.

“We’ve all had enough of a failed fisheries management system that is putting viable boats at risk.

“We have lost all faith in fisheries management but can’t afford to wait so we are going to act with others to help fix it.

“Poor science really matters because it leads to quota recommendations that bear no resemblance to the volume of fish on the ground.”

 

