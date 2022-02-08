NorthLink Ferry service is cancelled

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Today’s NorthLink Ferry service between Lerwick and Aberdeen has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

The ferry operator issued a warning yesterday (Monday) that disruption and possible cancellations were likely between today, Tuesday and Thursday, as winds continue to batter the islands.

The northbound trip from Aberdeen will only go as far as Kirkwall with an ETA of 7am Wednesday morning, before returning to Aberdeen.

Today’s evening freight service from Aberdeen to Lerwick has also cancelled.