Headlines News

NorthLink Ferry service is cancelled

Stuart Prestidge 7 hours 51 min ago
NorthLink Ferry service is cancelled
The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Today’s NorthLink Ferry service between Lerwick and Aberdeen has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

The ferry operator issued a warning yesterday (Monday) that disruption and possible cancellations were likely between today, Tuesday and Thursday, as winds continue to batter the islands.

The northbound trip from Aberdeen will only go as far as Kirkwall with an ETA of 7am Wednesday morning, before returning to Aberdeen.

Today’s evening freight service from Aberdeen to Lerwick has also cancelled.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.