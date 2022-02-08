One death and almost 80 cases confirmed in latest Covid figures

A Covid-related death has been confirmed in Shetland, according to the latest figures.

The death reported in today’s (Tuesday) government report, brings the total number since the start of the pandemic to 13.

Today’s figures also show 79 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours – 75 by lateral flow device, four by PCR.

Across Scotland, 6,630 new cases and 14 deaths were reported.

Deaths are reported if someone has tested positive for Covid within the past 28 days.