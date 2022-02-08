News

Welcome to ‘Lewrick’ – UK government says it will correct Brexit report error

10 hours 26 min ago 1
The UK government has said it will correct an error which saw Lerwick referred to as “Lewrick” in a report on the “benefits of Brexit”.

The report was published online on Monday, 31st January with the error, which still remains live on the UK government website as of this morning (Tuesday).

In a section about how the government says it has “taken back control of our waters”, the report states that Brexit will bring more quota for British fishermen and will provide new opportunities for coastal communities “from Lewrick and Peterhead” to “Brixham and Newlyn”.

A government spokesman said on Tuesday that they were aware of the mistake, and that the report would be corrected and republished.

The error in the “benefits of Brexit” report from the UK government.

 

ONE COMMENT

  • Robert Wishart

    • February 8th, 2022 13:29

    Big news? A typo. Get some more every Friday in …

    REPLY

