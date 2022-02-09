Another day of ferry cancellations

Wind continues to play havoc with NorthLink Ferries services between Lerwick and Aberdeen as more routes are cancelled.

The Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen at 4.30pm today (Wednesday) but has been cancelled.

The Aberdeen to Lerwick ferry scheduled for 5pm this evening will only go so far as Kirkwall. The Hrossey will then depart Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) at 11.45pm sailing back to Aberdeen.

Freight services from Aberdeen to Lerwick are due to arrive mid afternoon on Thursday, 10th February.