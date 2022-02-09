Calendar Girls cast to bare all for charity calendar

The cast of the forthcoming production of Calendar Girls will be producing their own nude charity calendar to raise money for three cancer charities.

In the spirit of the original true story in which 11 Women’s Institute members posed naked for a charity calendar, and the popular 2003 film starring Helen Mirren, members of the Islesburgh Drama Group are planning to bare all for a 2023 calendar.

They are staging their own production of Calendar Girls at the Garrison Theatre between Tuesday, 29th March and Friday, 1st April.

Its female cast, including Morag Mouat, Jennie Atkinson, Jacky Williamson and Morag Maver, will pose for the calendar, which will be available during the production and throughout the year.

One thousand calendars will be printed, with the potential to raise up to £10,000 for Shetland MacMillan Nurses, Clan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK Relay for Life.

Islesburgh Drama Group president Stanley Manson thanked those who will be “baring all” for the charity calendar.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for many in Shetland including our local charities and their fundraising efforts.

“We hope the money we raise will go towards supporting services and research which in turn will benefit those living in our community.”