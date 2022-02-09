Arts & Entertainment News

Calendar Girls cast to bare all for charity calendar

9 hours 33 min ago 0
Calendar Girls cast to bare all for charity calendar

The cast of the forthcoming production of Calendar Girls will be producing their own nude charity calendar to raise money for three cancer charities.

In the spirit of the original true story in which 11 Women’s Institute members posed naked for a charity calendar, and the popular 2003 film starring Helen Mirren, members of the Islesburgh Drama Group are planning to bare all for a 2023 calendar.

They are staging their own production of Calendar Girls at the Garrison Theatre between Tuesday, 29th March and Friday, 1st April.

Its female cast, including Morag Mouat, Jennie Atkinson, Jacky Williamson and Morag Maver, will pose for the calendar, which will be available during the production and throughout the year.

One thousand calendars will be printed, with the potential to raise up to £10,000 for Shetland MacMillan Nurses, Clan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK Relay for Life.

Islesburgh Drama Group president Stanley Manson thanked those who will be “baring all” for the charity calendar.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for many in Shetland including our local charities and their fundraising efforts.

“We hope the money we raise will go towards supporting services and research which in turn will benefit those living in our community.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.