Failure to follow guidance a ‘possible reason’ for Covid spike

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw.

Folk failing to follow Covid guidance have been highlighted as a possible reason for the recent spike in cases.

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said there were “a number of possible reasons” for the sharp rise – with 79 cases reported yesterday (Tuesday) alone.

One death was also confirmed in yesterday’s figures.

With most cases reported through lateral flow tests (LFT), Dr Laidlaw said it suggested people in Shetland were being “conscientious” about reporting the results.

“However, at the same time, people may not be adhering to the guidance to help reduce the spread in the community in the same way that they were before,” she added.

“For example, wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.”

Dr Laidlaw said Shetland’s high vaccination rate had helped protect the most vulnerable from serious illness.

However she warned the vaccine was not 100 per cent effective and urged folk to keep following steps to reduce the spread, particularly with more people spending time indoors due to winter weather.

NHS Shetland said cases were reported in all groups but had begun to fall in primary school age children.

Drop-in vaccination clinics are continuing to be held at the Gilbertson Park every Tuesday and Thursday from 11.30am-6.30pm throughout February. These are for booked appointments and walk ins.

People can visit visit www.gov.uk/report-covid19 or phone 119 to register a LFD test.

Anyone who is symptomatic and does not have a positive LFT can visit www.shb.scot.nhs.uk/ to request a PCR test.