Walk this way consultation launched

South Mainland from Mossy Hill.

A feasibility study is underway into the creation of a long-distance walking route across Shetland.

The goal is to attract more visitors to the islands and provide additional walking opportunities for residents.

The Shetland Way would run from north to south along the spine of Shetland, linking the islands’ natural, cultural and community assets for social, economic and environmental benefit.

The project is being developed by VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Shetland Islands Council, NatureScot and Shetland Tourism Association.

VisitScotland development manager, Steve Mathieson, said: “The idea of creating a long-distance walking route for Shetland seems to make perfect sense, especially with the growth in interest in responsible tourism and eco-friendly outdoor activities plus the drive to help communities engage more with active travel initiatives.”

The proposed route from Sumburgh Head in the south to Hermaness in the north could use ‘visitor hubs’ along its length, to divide it into daily walkable sections and give access to attractions, accommodation, facilities and shops.

Stakeholders and the public will be offered the opportunity to input into the study through the consultation process.