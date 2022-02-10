Headlines News

Councillor will call for council tax and rent hikes to be halted

Ryan Taylor 14 hours 33 min ago 0
Councillor will call for council tax and rent hikes to be halted

A councillor will call for a council tax freeze after a report recommended a three per cent hike for Band D properties.

Ian Scott will also seek support to stop proposed rent rises.

The Shetland Central member has spoken ahead of council meetings next week.

“I’m going to propose that we freeze the council tax and rent rises,” Mr Scott said.

“Our reserve fund is absolutely enormous.”

It follows a warning from Shetland Islands Council’s head of finance Jamie Manson that failing to increase charges would result in an additional £300,000 draw from reserves.

Mr Manson has called for continued prudence to help cut the reliance on council reserves in the next financial year, which has already reduced by half since 2020.

But the authority is still expected to withdraw over £5 million from reserves.

Spending is expected to reach £139.6 million during the next year, but income is only forecast to be £134.5 million.

“The continued reliance on reserves, over and above the expectations of our medium-term financial plan, indicates the council is not yet in a financially sustainable position.”

Mr Manson states that, if the council could not use its reserves to help balance the budget, the council tax increase could – in theory – be set at 24 per cent.

But Mr Scott insisted: “We’ve got £460 million in our reserves – that’s the latest amount in the third quarter of our financial year.

“By April, it could be nearly half a billion. And we’re being told that to withdraw another £300,000 is unsustainable.

“Who in their right mind can honestly say that another £300,000 out of £460 million is unsustainable?”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.