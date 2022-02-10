Ferry schedule back on course

Following three days of rescheduled and cancelled NorthLink Ferries services due to adverse weather, normality has resumed.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 4.30pm today (Thursday) sailing to Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen. Passenger and vehicle check-in opens at 2.30pm with final passenger and vehicle check-in at 4pm.

The Hrossey arrived in Aberdeen at 6:51am and is scheduled to depart at 5pm sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and then onto Lerwick. Passenger and car check-in will open at 3pm with final passenger and car check-in at 4.30pm.

Freight services also resumed as normal with the Helliar arriving in Aberdeen at 5.55am this morning. She is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 6pm.

Meanwhile Hildasay is due to arrive in Lerwick around 2pm before sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm.