‘Massive’ increase in sexual crimes reported in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 51 min ago
Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson.

Police have reported a “massive” increase in sexual crimes.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, the recently appointed Shetland area commander, made the announcement at today’s (Thursday) community safety and resilience board meeting.

Mr Clemenson said the 27 per cent increase in sexual crime over the period 1st April to 31st December was “very high”.

Overall there have been 44 offences relating to sexual crime in Shetland over the reporting period.

Hate crime figures had also increased, with four cases reported.

However, domestic crime showed a 13.6 per cent reduction. 

If you have been affected by sexual violence, support is available. Contact The Compass Centre 9am-1.30pm Mon-Thurs on 01595 747 174 or email contact@compasscentre.org.

