Praise for drug dogs after £25k’s worth of illegal substances taken off the streets in just three weeks

Megan Grant with Bravo and Hannah Anderson with Hera. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Shetland’s new area commander has praised the “amazing” work of Dogs Against Drugs.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson highlighted the charity’s successes during today’s (Thursday) community safety and resilience board.

Mr Clemenson noted the £50,000’s worth of drugs seized from one person around four weeks ago.

During his first three weeks in the isles, a further £25,000’s worth of drugs has been taken off the streets. Most of it has been seized coming in via the postal system.

A report presented to the board said Dogs Against Drugs had been involved in 138 detections of illegal substances in Shetland last year – an increase of 16 on 2020.

The value of drugs seized was reported to be worth more than £150,000.

Although police have reported a “significant reduction” in drug related crimes, officers said it remained a “real concern”.

DI Andy Bilton highlighted in the report the tragedy of overdoses and drug deaths.

“We will continue to work alongside local partners and other support agencies in supporting addicted persons into recovery,” he said.