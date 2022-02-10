Work on Laxo ferry terminal to start next week

The SIC will start essential maintenance on the Laxo ferry terminal next weekend.

Work is due to start on Saturday, 19th February for a period of up to 10 days – depending on the weather.

The Whalsay ferry service will continue to run to its regular timetable during this time, sailing to and from Vidlin instead.

Work will commence after the last scheduled sailing on Friday, 18th February, until the first scheduled sailing Tuesday, 1st March 2022, when ferry services will resume at the Laxo terminal.

The council said the work was in preparation for the planned linkspan refurbishment scheduled to take place at Laxo in April.

Shetland Islands Council reminded passengers there were no designated parking facilities at Vidlin, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.