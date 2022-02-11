In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:

Out now.

In today’s (11th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

• A rare opportunity to buy the first Lerwick lifeboat has emerged. London advertising executive Charles Anderson has put the unique piece of Lerwick’s nautical history on the market.

• Concerns over the “horrendous” cost of living crisis have been highlighted following the lifting of the energy cap. Reaction from councillors, MSP’s and MPs.

• The daughter of a Shetland Bus veteran has said it would be a “tragedy” if Lunna kirk was to be sold. Virginia Childs has started a petition to save the church.

• Tributes pour in for Dr. Mike McDonnell who has sadly died.

• Tunnel Vision – the online forum ramps up the call for fixed links that have proved a huge success in the Faroe Islands.

• SPORT – A big week for badminton for both young and senior competitors. We have all the reports and results.

• SPORT – Shetland RFC climb to second in the table after another comprehensive victory.

Plus readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.