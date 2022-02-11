Medical cannabis returned following police seizure 

Liam Lewis (left) with his husband Edward Douglas. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Medical cannabis seized by police has been returned to the patient after he provided proof of prescription.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson confirmed the medication had been returned during questions at Thursday’s community safety and resilience board meeting.

The seizure made national headlines last month when Lerwick man Liam Lewis complained his life had been turned upside down after being denied his medicine.

Mr Lewis, 29, said he had been using prescribed oil and herbal flower, to treat a neurological disorder since December 2020.

He said the drug transformed his condition “like a light switch” and he had had been ill, agitated and tense without it.

Board vice-chairman Allison Duncan quizzed the new police chief on what had happened. He said there “seemed to be some confusion” around the procedure.

Mr Clemenson confirmed it had “all been sorted” and the drugs were returned.

He said that while it was an offence to posses any controlled substance, “grey areas” had started to emerge since the legalisation of medical cannabis, which happened in 2018.

He said officers had been made aware of the package after Dogs Against Drugs uncovered it during one of the charity’s regular post office searches.

When Mr Lewis first contacted police about the seizure, Mr Clemenson said he had not been able to produce the required documentation to show it had been prescribed to him.

After investigating fully, however, Mr Clemenson said the paperwork was made available and the drugs were returned to him.