NorthLink donates over £10k to MS charity

3 hours 12 min ago 0
NorthLink donates over £10k to MS charity

NorthLink Ferries has donated more than £10,000 to MS Society Scotland after a number of fundraising efforts.

Crew members on board the Hjaltland organised a sponsored walk from the Lerwick ferry terminal to Scalloway, a quiz, bingo event and horse racing night.

Two colleagues also organised a sponsored skydive, which is due to take place later this year.

Passengers were able to purchase NorthLink Ferries fundraising merchandise, including branded hoodies onboard, or drop spare cash into collection buckets.

Over two years NorthLink has raised £10,376 for MS Society Scotland.

Kathryn Fullerton from NorthLink Ferries, who led the fundraising activity, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised this amazing amount for MS Society Scotland, a charity that we’ve supported for two consecutive years.

“We had lots of fun with all of the fundraising activities but are mainly really pleased that the money will go towards such a fantastic cause and charity.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved or donated, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

