News

Police chief commits to more bobbies on the beat

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 29 min ago 0
Police chief commits to more bobbies on the beat
Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson. 

Shetland’s new police chief wants to see more “bobbies on the beat”.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson told Thursday’s community safety and resilience board that police officers would be moved from behind their desks out on to the streets.

Mr Clemenson, who was appointed as Shetland’s area commander last month, said: “Our focus will be to get as many police officers out there as we possibly can.”

He was responding to a question from the board’s vice-chairman Allison Duncan who asked whether officers would be deployed to areas such as the main streets of Lerwick.

Mr Clemenson said that while there was a “finite amount of resources on the island” that would “absolutely” be a priority.

He noted new “action plans” including having double shifts on duty at peak periods, such as Friday and Saturday night. 

Mr Clemenson said this would provide opportunities for “proactive policing” such as visiting licensed premises and stopping vehicles.

In the foreword of his report to the board, Mr Clemenson said the pandemic had put “unique and challenging demands” on policing in Shetland.

However, he said officers had manged despite “significant levels of absence”.

He told the meeting there had also been recruitment and retention challenges, though he was confident resources were sufficient to deal with the task in hand.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.