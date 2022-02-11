News Sport

Shetland senior football side to face Edinburgh United

Photo: Brian Gray

A select Shetland side will take on Edinburgh United in a friendly later this month.

Twenty players will make the trip down to the capital to play the amateur side on Wednesday, 23rd February.

Edinburgh United are currently 7th in the East of Scotland Division 1 table, and will be a tough test for a Shetland side who have not played since July’s inter-county match against Orkney.

They will also undergo a training session with former Rangers and Scotland international Steven Naismith at Edinburgh’s Oriam training facility.

Shetland had been due to play Hearts under-18s team, but as they will be playing in the under-18s Scottish Cup instead their manager, ex-Hearts star Naismith, will now put the squad through their paces.

The squad for the trip is as follows: Adrian Morrison (Whitedale), Erik Peterson (Ness), Tomas Smith (Ness), Colin Anderson (Whalsay), Robert Smith (Celtic), Shane Jamieson (Celtic), Stuart Copland (Ness), Josh Carroll (Spurs), James Farmer (Ness), Jack Clubb (Celtic), Calvin Leask (Thistle), Declan Adamson (Ness), James Aitken (Celtic), Ronan Grant (Spurs), Harry Thomson (Ness), Ally Young (Scalloway), Greg Tulloch (Whitedale), Lee Irvine (Whalsay), Sam Maver (Spurs) and John Allan (Scalloway).

 

