Man arrested following crash on Saturday morning

4 hours 19 min ago 0
Man arrested following crash on Saturday morning

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a crash between a lorry and a car on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland said the crash occurred near to Scatsta Ness at around 7am.

The female passenger of the car was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment, while the driver of the car was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

