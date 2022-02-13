Life in Shetland

Stunning photos after last week’s mirrie dancers

2 hours 54 min ago 0
Stunning photos after last week’s mirrie dancers
Looking at Leebitton, Sandwick. Photo: Richard Ashbee

Last week saw the perfect opportunity to see the mirrie dancers in full flow in Shetland, with clear skies giving stargazers the chance to capture the best of the northern lights.

Photographer Richard Ashbee, of Shetland Aurora Hunters, said that aurora activity started early on Thursday night with a red alert being issued before the sky went dark.

He said the display started just after 6pm and called it “the best display I have seen in the last five years”.

Check out some pictures of the display in the gallery below:

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.