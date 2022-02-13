Stunning photos after last week’s mirrie dancers

Looking at Leebitton, Sandwick. Photo: Richard Ashbee

Last week saw the perfect opportunity to see the mirrie dancers in full flow in Shetland, with clear skies giving stargazers the chance to capture the best of the northern lights.

Photographer Richard Ashbee, of Shetland Aurora Hunters, said that aurora activity started early on Thursday night with a red alert being issued before the sky went dark.

He said the display started just after 6pm and called it “the best display I have seen in the last five years”.

Check out some pictures of the display in the gallery below: