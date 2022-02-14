Man bailed after weekend crash

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash at the weekend.

Liam John Kenny, whose address was given as Liverpool, made no plea while appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Kenny was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance after a crash in the Scatsta area on Saturday morning.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

No date has been given for his next appearance.

A car and a lorry were involved in Saturday’s crash, with the male passenger of the car taken to hospital.