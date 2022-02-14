Venue announced for heart screenings

An event providing free heart screenings to all 14-35-year-olds has found a venue.

Shetland Heart Screenings announced that the event will take place at the Clickimin centre in Lerwick on 11th-12th June.

The idea was developed after the unexpected death of 29-year-old John Pirie in December 2017, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The group said it was “extremely grateful” to the Clickimin for offering to host the event.

“Our team have been working on the final details and are excited that the event is only a matter of months away,” Shetland Heart Screenings said.

“We will provide regular updates in due course, but rest assured we will keep you updated.

“Bookings for the screening will be made available online directly through Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry) around six weeks before the event.”

The free screenings were initially due to take place in 2021, but had to be postponed due to Covid.