News

Venue announced for heart screenings

5 hours 15 min ago 0
Venue announced for heart screenings

An event providing free heart screenings to all 14-35-year-olds has found a venue.

Shetland Heart Screenings announced that the event will take place at the Clickimin centre in Lerwick on 11th-12th June.

The idea was developed after the unexpected death of 29-year-old John Pirie in December 2017, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The group said it was “extremely grateful” to the Clickimin for offering to host the event.

“Our team have been working on the final details and are excited that the event is only a matter of months away,” Shetland Heart Screenings said.

“We will provide regular updates in due course, but rest assured we will keep you updated.

“Bookings for the screening will be made available online directly through Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry) around six weeks before the event.”

The free screenings were initially due to take place in 2021, but had to be postponed due to Covid.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.