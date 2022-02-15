Updated: Covid death reported as almost 100 new cases emerge for Shetland

A Covid-related death has been listed in the latest Scottish government figures for the isles.

Today’s [Tuesday’s] listings shows one fatality in the daily update, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in the isles to 14.

It comes as almost 100 cases of coronavirus have been outlined for Shetland. A total of 95 new Covid figures have been reported in Shetland.

The news follows reports earlier today that the Covid rate for Shetland was almost three times the national average.

However, the high up-take of the vaccine means symptoms are said to be mild.

Today’s figures put the seven day total number of cases for Shetland at 491.

In total, there have been 2,987 cases since the pandemic began.