Covid rate almost three times national average but ‘very mild’ for most

Covid is now “a very mild illness” for most people in Shetland, thanks to the high vaccine uptake.

NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson said the vaccine was also protecting vulnerable folk from serious illness.

Speaking at today’s (Tuesday) board meeting, Mr Robinson said Shetland had seen a “high number” of cases in recent weeks.

According to the latest figures, Shetland’s rate per head of the population is almost three times the national average. More than 450 cases have been recorded in the past week.

Mr Robinson said: “Our contact tracing team is working very hard to try to potentially slow the spread in the general population and identify and contain positive cases in high risk settings.”

He thanked the community for its continued efforts in stopping the spread and protecting the vulnerable.

Teams are now vaccinating vulnerable five to 11 year olds. Anyone yet to be fully vaccinated in older age groups can still attend clinics at the Gilbertson Park games hall every Tuesday and Thursday.