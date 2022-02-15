MBE awarded to isles fiddler

Margaret Robertson and longship Mirrie Dancer that went to the 2017 Edinburgh Tattoo. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Fiddler Margaret Robertson has received her MBE, two years after her services to traditional Scottish music were recognised.

The founder and musical director of fiddle group Hjaltibonhoga, Ms Robertson has played across the world to thousands, including on the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2016.

She was awarded the MBE in 2020 and was finally presented it at a ceremony in Callendar House by Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant and Provost Buchanan in Falkirk council yesterday (Monday) afternoon.