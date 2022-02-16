‘Crazy, idiotic’ driver disqualified after crashing into bridge 

A teenager whose “crazy, idiotic” driving saw him crash into a bridge, injuring two passengers, has been disqualified for six months and hit with a hefty fine.

Jack Arthur, 18, admitted careless driving when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court how Arthur had been advised by police on his driving before the crash but failed to take it on board.

Instead, he drove with excessive speed along the B9071 at East Burrafirth on 18th August last year, with two younger passengers on board.

Mr MacKenzie said the road was very narrow with lots of bends.

He said a number of witnesses to Arthur’s driving that day described it variously as “crazy and idiotic”.

“This is a somewhat classic case of a young driver with a bit of bravado and that bravado overwhelming good sense,” he said.

Arthur, of Cairnfield Road in Lerwick, failed to maintain control of the car, crashing first into a bridge and then a roadside barrier.

His two passengers, aged 16 and 17, were injured.

Mr MacKenzie said one of the passenger suffered bruising to the spine which took two to three months to heal. The other was left with soft tissue damage.

The damage to the wall was estimated to cost £5,600, for which the court heard the SIC would be seeking recompense.

Mr MacKenzie said it would “undoubtedly” have an affect on Arthur’s future insurance premiums.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted Arthur’s “full and frank admission” in the criminal justice social work report, which had been prepared for the hearing.

“You have also expressed remorse for driving in this fashion,” he added.

“Indeed, on the day in question, I note from the report that once you had been released from the police station you asked to be taken to the hospital so you could see the individuals who had been in the car, because you were so concerned about their welfare.”

Sheriff Cruickshank also noted that Arthur had not driven since the day of the crash.

He disqualified Arthur from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and fined him £500 plus a £20 victim surcharge.