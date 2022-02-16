Jail for man who threatened to murder social workers

A man who threatened to murder two social workers has been jailed for 60 days.

Kyle Swannie, 25, appeared from prison via video link for sentencing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), having previously admitted the offences.

Swannie, of Hoofields, Lerwick, had called one of the social workers on 18th October last year, when he shouted, swore and told her he knew where she and a colleague lived. He threatened to murder both women.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a lack of control “and so to some extent that’s not entirely his fault”.

He said his client was “not without his struggles” but had been attending anger management sessions since the time of the offence

While Mr Allan acknowledged Swannie’s record of previous convictions, he noted improvements over the past year.

“Until his recent arrest things have been as stable as they’ve been for a while for Mr Swannie,” he said.

Mr Allan said Swannnie had a “short fuse” and needed to learn to manage that.

“When he is quietened down and sober Mr Swannie is ashamed of his actions and sorry for them,” he said.

“He wishes he could turn back the clock. He understands social workers have a difficult job to do and their decision are sometimes going to be something he would not like.

“He accepts his behaviour crossed the line.”

At a previous hearing the court heard how the social worker who Swannie called had been advised to stay in a hotel for her own safety until he was arrested.

Mr Allan asked the sheriff to take into account the fact his ADHD makes him susceptible to such behaviour and to give him credit for trying to deal with that.

He suggested a community disposal order may be suitable.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank pointed out that as Swannie was currently in prison on remand relating to a separate matter, he had no way of undertaking any community based disposal.

He said the only option was to impose a custodial sentence and jailed Swannie for 60 days.