Over 70 Covid cases in latest Scottish government figures

Another 73 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Shetland, according to the latest Scottish government figures today [Wednesday].

It brings the latest seven day total to 524.

The latest update means over 3,000 people have suffered from Covid since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Yesterday, 95 new cases were recorded – and one death.

The news follows reports that the Covid rate for Shetland was almost three times the national average. However, the high up-take of the vaccine means symptoms are generally said to be mild.