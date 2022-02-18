In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 18th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

• A Lerwick man had to strap a defibrillator to his brother’s chest when his stricken sibling suffered a sudden heart attack.

• Councillors put the brakes on plans to increase council tax and housing rent after an outspoken member led the charge for a freeze to be brought in.

• A new tidal energy scheme is hoped to power a third of all Shetland’s homes, confirming its role “at the forefront of the green energy revolution”.

• Fishermen say they are angry at being “crowded out” of their traditional grounds by a combination of renewable energy developments and conservation measures.

• EXCLUSIVE – A crofter is being refunded almost £140 after he was billed the amount for just 14 units of electricity – in a shed.