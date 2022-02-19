Get involved with Bressay woodland project

Proposed site for Bressay Community Woodland, west of Brough Loch.

A four-hectare site next to Brough Loch in Bressay is set to be transformed into a community woodland.

Over the next three years, 3,000 trees comprising species native to Shetland, including rowan, downy birch and common alder, will be planted and the impact of rewilding and excluding sheep grazing monitored through annual vegetation surveys.

Planting of the first 1,000 saplings and guards will take place over the last two weekends in March and everyone is welcome to help.

Bressay Development Ltd is hosting a woodland information day at Speldiburn tomorrow (Sunday) from 2pm to 4pm for interested parties to find out more.

People of all ages and experience are invited.

It’s described as a chance to learn more about the project from the directors and members of Bressay Development alongside a tree sale, images and short films about the gardens and woodland areas of Bressay, demonstrations and insights into the wildlife of the east side of Bressay.