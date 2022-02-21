News

Former P&O ferry set to be scrapped

A passenger ferry which transported thousands of Shetlanders to and from Aberdeen is set to be scrapped.

The St. Clair, which was owned and operated by P&O Ferries, is currently anchored in Bangladesh outside the Chittagong scrapyard.

The ferry is well remembered in the isles, having sailed the Lerwick-Aberdeen route between 1992 and 2002. She also sailed to Bergen on occasion.

Initially built as the Travemünde in 1971, she was renamed as the Njegos and then the Tregastel, before taking over the moniker St. Clair when she was bought by P&O in the early 1990s.

After NorthLink replaced P&O, the St. Clair was sold and renamed Barakat before becoming Noor – as she is now known.

Ship tracking website Vessel Tracker reported in January that her owners had decided to scrap her after she suffered severe damage off Sudan.

The Noor was reported to have hit an underwater reef in August, ripping the bottom of her hull and taking off one of her propellers.

