NorthLink warns of another week of disruption

21 hours 56 min ago 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink has said its ferry services are likely to face another week of disruptions with more high winds forecast throughout the week.

Tuesday night’s sailing of the Hjaltland from Lerwick to Aberdeen could leave up to two hours earlier than planned.

And the freight vessel Helliar may only sail as far as Orkney when she leaves Aberdeen tomorrow night.

The ferry operator said there was the possibility of disruption “throughout this week”.

More detailed updates about tomorrow night’s sailings will follow on Tuesday morning.

