Bereavement charity launches fundraising campaign and new website

SBSS chairwoman Rita Rendall and project co-ordinator Ellen Hughson with some of their support packs and memory boxes.

Shetland Bereavement Support Service (SBSS) has asked folk to donate £2 a month to the charity on 22/2/22.

SBSS launched their new website on Tuesday, as well as a fundraising campaign called “222 – Sign up to support SBSS”.

They are encouraging the community to commit £2 a month to them – saying if 222 folk sign up it will help them raise over £5,300 this year.

Chairwoman Rita Rendall said that, with fundraising events being cancelled due to Covid, they “needed a new idea” to raise money.

“Donating £2 per month is such an easy way to support our charity,” she said.

“As a volunteer support worker, I know first-hand how SBSS has made a positive difference to so many people who have needed support after a bereavement.

“Your £2 per month donation really will make a huge difference.”

Last year the service supported 43 clients and offered 281 support sessions, and SBSS said demand for the service grows year on year.

Folk can sign up to, or find out more about, the 222 campaign at the new SBSS website – https://www.shetlandbereavementsupportservice.com/

