Eighty-three new cases as First Minister to discuss living with Covid
Shetland has recorded a further 83 coronavirus cases today (Tuesday).
That takes the isles seven day total to 485 cases, according to the latest Scottish government figures.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech this afternoon on how the Scottish government plans to live with Covid, following England’s scrapping of Covid isolation rules yesterday.
Ms Sturgeon is expected to announce when existing restrictions will be lifted.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment