Vaccine passport scheme to end on Monday, changes to face masks and Covid testing

The vaccine passport scheme will no longer be required at large events and in nightclubs from Monday, 28th February.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the scheme would no longer be necessary.

Face masks will also no longer be a legal requirement in public places or public transport, but will still be advised, from 21st March.

And from Monday, folk will be asked to take lateral flow tests “at least twice a week” – instead of every time they go to meet someone.

Ms Sturgeon said people should take the tests if they are going to a crowded place, or meeting a vulnerable person.

Covid tests will remain free, the first minister added.

People will still be asked to self-isolate if they test positive, despite England removing that requirement.

Ms Sturgeon said Tuesday’s announcement marked an “important moment in our recovery” from Covid.

Setting out Scotland’s steps forward with Covid, she said Scotland would move to a three-tier approach to dealing with the virus.

While she said it was “highly likely this virus will continue to mutate”, the first minister said legal restrictions on the scale seen previously are unlikely to happen again.

The country’s high vaccination uptake, with five to 11-year-olds to be invited for a dose next month, was one factor in allowing the country to deal with the virus better now than before, Ms Sturgeon said.