Warning over vaping products

Shetland Islands Council’s trading standards team is highlighting the health risks of some vaping products, following an investigation that shows none on sale meet the required legislation.

Findings in Shetland matched those across Scotland – none of the disposable vaping devices on sale in the isle complied fully with the legislative requirements.

They were either not labelled correctly in accordance with the tobacco and related product regulations, did not contain sufficient classification, labelling, and packaging regulation information, or had not been approved by the medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency and published on their website.

David Marsh, trading standards team leader for SIC, said: “Here in Shetland, just like our colleagues throughout Scotland, we treat the sale of nicotine vaping products as a high priority, especially where children are concerned.

“The rapid expansion of this market for disposable nicotine devices is worrying and presents real risks to the environment and health, especially the health of young people.”

The project has also highlighted environmental concerns around the waste battery aspect of the devices, millions of which are imported every year, mostly from China.

In addition there are particular health concerns about the attractive nature of these devices, which are often brightly coloured and made to be appealing to children.