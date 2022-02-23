Almost 70 new Covid cases
Shetland has recorded a further 67 new Covid cases today (Wednesday).
That takes the isles seven-day total to 481 cases, according to the latest Scottish government figures.
Shetland has recorded a further 67 new Covid cases today (Wednesday).
That takes the isles seven-day total to 481 cases, according to the latest Scottish government figures.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment