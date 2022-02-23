News

Lerwick harbour faces possible disruption as workers could go on strike

16 hours 20 min ago 0
Lerwick Port Authority workers are set to vote on possible industrial action in the coming weeks over pay.

Engineers, electricians and joiners are among the group who have already unanimously backed action in a consultative ballot.

They will now vote on possible industrial action before 9th March, and could go on strike.

A strike would severely disrupt shipping at the harbour which will include cruise liners, oil and gas vessels, as well as general shipping.

Unite members are challenging a number of detrimental changes to basic pay, overtime, standby and call-out payments, plus pension contributions.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said Lerwick Port Authority was “doing very well financially” so there were “no grounds” for holding down wages.

“This workforce is not standing for it any longer with their union’s full support. It is time to pay them the rate for the job.

“The employer should return to the table with a more sensible and respectful offer.”

