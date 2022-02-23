News

Man charged after drugs seized at Sumburgh airport

Andrew Hirst 16 hours 55 min ago
Man charged after drugs seized at Sumburgh airport
Stock image of Sumburgh airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A man has been charged after drugs were seized at Sumburgh airport. 

Police officers and Dogs Against Drugs attended the airport on Monday evening.

Darren Shaw, 30,  was arrested at around 6pm. Shaw, from Belfast, appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday).

He entered no plea and was committed for further examination. Shaw was released on bail. 

Inspector Samantha Greshon said: “We are determined to work to prevent drugs being brought to Shetland using all resources available to us. 

“The public has an important role to play in helping with this.”

Inspector Greshon urged anyone with information about drugs or those trying to bring them to Shetland to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.