More disruption as wind whips up

NorthLink Ferries has announced further disruptions to its services that could last for the rest of the week.

Today’s (Wednesday) southbound service, due to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm has been cancelled.

Likewise, the 7pm northbound voyage from Aberdeen to Lerwick has also been cancelled.

The northbound freight service ferry, Hildasay, has also had her scheduled voyage from Aberdeen to Lerwick this evening, cancelled.

Thursday’s southbound ferry from Lerwick was scheduled to depart at 7pm. NorthLink report that this may be delayed to late evening with a further update to be released in the morning.