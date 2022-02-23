News

SSEN responding to power cuts in North and West Mainland

15 hours 19 min ago 0
SSEN responding to power cuts in North and West Mainland

Parts of the North and West Mainland have been left without power this morning (Wednesday) following stormy weather overnight.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) said engineers were on site to deliver power back to houses near Voe after an outage was reported at around 5.30am.

It expects power to be restored by midday.

And another outage has been reported in Braewick in the West Side at around 10am, which SSEN also hopes to restore by noon.

Are you aware of power cuts in your, or another, area? Get in touch with us at editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.