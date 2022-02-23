SSEN responding to power cuts in North and West Mainland

Parts of the North and West Mainland have been left without power this morning (Wednesday) following stormy weather overnight.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) said engineers were on site to deliver power back to houses near Voe after an outage was reported at around 5.30am.

It expects power to be restored by midday.

And another outage has been reported in Braewick in the West Side at around 10am, which SSEN also hopes to restore by noon.

