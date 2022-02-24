Ferry services to resume as scheduled

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink Ferries passenger services between Lerwick and Aberdeen are set to sail on schedule today (Thursday).

Southbound, Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm.

Northbound, Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick at 5pm.

Freight service vessel Hildasay is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 12pm.

While Helliar arrived in Aberdeen at 6am. She is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick at 3pm tomorrow (Friday).

NorthLink, however, has not ruled out the possibility of disruptions for the rest of the week as wind conditions remain volatile.