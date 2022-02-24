Fishing and Marine Headlines

Ferry services to resume as scheduled

Stuart Prestidge 7 hours 25 min ago
Ferry services to resume as scheduled
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink Ferries passenger services between Lerwick and Aberdeen are set to sail on schedule today (Thursday).

Southbound, Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm.

Northbound, Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick at 5pm.

Freight service vessel Hildasay is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 12pm.

While Helliar arrived in Aberdeen at 6am. She is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick at 3pm tomorrow (Friday).

NorthLink, however, has not ruled out the possibility of disruptions for the rest of the week as wind conditions remain volatile.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.