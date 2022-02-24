News

Leaflets supporting LGBTQ+ mental health to be delivered to homes

3 hours 48 min ago 0
Over 12,000 leaflets looking to support the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ folk in Shetland will be delivered to homes and businesses in the next week.

Shetland Pride’s LGBTQ+ mental health and wellbeing campaign, funded by the Scottish government, will see 12,500 leaflets delivered with advice to support, help and improve the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people.

The first Shetland Pride event is also set to be held on 2nd July.

Shetland Pride, a registered charity which was formed in May 2021, has also released a video addressing the issues LGBTQ+ people face.

The film, entitled ‘The Cookie – Acceptance is Everything’, is available to view here.

 

