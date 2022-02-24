Prime Minister agrees to investigate Russian tanker visiting Sullom Voe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to investigate a Russian tanker loading oil at the Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

The 244-metre oil tanker NS Challenger – operated by Sovcomflot, a company owned by the Russian government – arrived at Sullom Voe as Russian tankers moved into Ukraine.

The tanker has been based at Sullom today (Thursday).

MP Alistair Carmichael asked Mr Johnson in Westminster if any sanctions would be introduced to ensure this could not happen again.

“My constituents are asking me why they should be loading oil onto a Russian tanker while Russian troops are marching into Ukraine,” he said.

“I cannot think of a good answer to tell them.”

The prime minister said he would “immediately investigate” what was happening with the Russian tanker.

“The result of the measures passed by the house the other day is that we can target any company, any entity that has a relation with the Russian state,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Carmichael had earlier called the government’s sanctions on Russia “inadequate”.